Campaigners in Peterborough win battle to stop link road going through the street where they live

Campaigners are celebrating after winning their fight to stop a business park link road going through the street where they live.

Householders in Wistow Way, in Orton Wistow, Peterborough, were outraged at the proposals by the owners of the Pearl Centre Lynch Wood business park for the access route.

Residents feared the access would lead to greater congestion and make the road more dangerous.

But now F1 Real Estate Management, the business park owners, have withdrawn the planning application, which involved a multi-million pound refurbishment of the business park.

Ward Councillor Julie Howell said: “This comes as a huge relief to the hundreds of residents who felt concerned about it.

“There is no argument that the problem of congestion around Lynch Wood needs to be tackled, but the proposal to solve that problem by pushing it onto a residential area close to a primary school and sheltered housing beggared belief.

Mark Adams, F1 associate development director, said: “Following our consultation we have taken the decision to withdraw our application.

“We listened to the feedback and concerns from the community regarding the negative impact the new proposed access road off Wistow Way would potentially cause.

“We are working on an alternative proposal that does not include this access road and will be carrying out further consultation ahead of submitting the revised planning application.”

“We would like to thank the local community for their views and input so far and are confident that we will have a proposal that all stakeholders will be happy with.”

