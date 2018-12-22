Cambridgeshire Fire service among best in the country

Firefighters in Peterborough have been named as some of the best in the country in an official report.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabularies and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has spent nine months analysing data and documents and visiting the Service to assess it in three core areas - effectiveness, efficiency and how well it looks after its people.

Pallet fire at the old mushroom factory at Broadway, Yaxley EMN-171022-204916009

The Inspectorate found Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service was ‘good’ across all three areas as well as all eleven sub-sections - one of only two services to achieve this in the first set of inspections and one of only three to get ‘good’ overall for how it looks after its people.

Chief Fire Officer for Cambridgeshire Chris Strickland said: “I am delighted with our assessment outcome and feel very proud of our Service. To be one of only two fire services to be judged as ‘good’ across every part of the inspection is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the commitment to public service of our staff across the organisation, from our firefighters, both full time and on-call, to our control operators managing 999 calls and our professional support services.

“Their collective hard work and passion to drive improvement and ensure we deliver the best possible service is clearly reflected throughout the assessment report.”

The report said: “The service keeps people safe and secure from fire and other emergencies effectively.

“It understands these risks well, and is good at preventing and responding to them.

“It also makes good use of fire regulation to protect the public, and responds well to national risks”

Chairman of the Fire Authority, Councillor Kevin Reynolds added: “Today’s announcement is great news for the people of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

“This report provides reassurance to them that their local fire and rescue service is up there with the best, that it is effective in what it does and provides great value for money.”

To view the report, visit www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/hmicfrs/