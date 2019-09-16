Calls for climate change action at Peterborough Cathedral event

The executive director of operations at the Environment Agency was the keynote speaker at a Green networking event at Peterborough Cathedral.

Dr Toby Willison spoke about our impact on the world and the need to take action to prevent climate change, with countries suffering more extreme weather conditions.

Everything from cycling more to buying fewer clothes was discussed during the event, which was sponsored by Roythornes Solicitors where staff are being urged to make small, environmentally-friendly acts.

The evening was hosted by environmental charity PECT at Peterborough Cathedral last Thursday to bring together organisations and professionals throughout the region to discuss sustainability.

Visitors were also able to enjoy the Gaia exhibition by Luke Jerram - a 7m diameter sphere featuring detailed NASA imagery of the earth’s surface.