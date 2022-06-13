Café Mambo brings Ibiza to Peterborough Embankment with all-star line-up

Classics On The Embankment’ saw Café Mambo bring a slice of Ibiza to Peterborough in a spectacular celebration of true Ibiza classics.

Thousands of music fans descended on the Embankment in Peterborough this weekend to enjoy world-renowed DJs famed for their house music sets.

People from all over the county came to enjoy some of the best DJs in international dance music on Friday, 10 June for Café Mambo Ibiza Classics, as the Embankment came to life for the first time since the pandemic.

Café Mambo Ibiza Classics saw highlight sets from Paul Oakenfold, Roger Sanchez, Todd Terry and Judge Jules, plus live PAs from Julie Mcknight and Sonique, each bringing the massive tunes that have provided the soundtrack to generations of Ibiza adventures.

For over 25 years, Café Mambo Ibiza has been synonymous with quality dance music.

It became the place to meet for guaranteed good times and to watch the incredible Ibiza sunsets.

It has played host to all the big names in dance music, not to mention BBC Radio 1 Ibiza weekends. ‘

Take a look at the event in the next photographs - were you lucky enough to be in the crowd?

Cafe Mambo Singing along to these incredible artists will be a moment to remember for those lucky enough to attend Peterborough Embankment.

Cafe Mambo Cafe Mambo in Ibiza has become the place to meet for guaranteed good times and to watch the incredible sunsets.

Cafe Mambo Performing some of house music's best loved tracks came from Julie McKnight, Robin S and Sonique.

Cafe Mambo Serving up the classics were some of the biggest DJs in dance music; Paul Oakenfold, Roger Sanchez and Mambo resident, Andy Baxter