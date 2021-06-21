Busy Peterborough roundabout closed by car fire

Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue

The incident is affecting the Boongate roundabout in the city after the black Audi car caught fire on the slip road leading from the southbound Frank Perkins Parkway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Cambridegshire police spokesman said: ““We were called at 2.53pm today (21 June) with reports a car had caught fire on the Boongate roundabout in Peterborough.

“The driver was uninjured, but the car was blocking the carriageway.