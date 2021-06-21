Busy Peterborough roundabout closed by car fire
A busy Peterborough roundabout has been closed due to a car fire.
Monday, 21st June 2021, 3:25 pm
The incident is affecting the Boongate roundabout in the city after the black Audi car caught fire on the slip road leading from the southbound Frank Perkins Parkway.
A Cambridegshire police spokesman said: ““We were called at 2.53pm today (21 June) with reports a car had caught fire on the Boongate roundabout in Peterborough.
“The driver was uninjured, but the car was blocking the carriageway.
“The road has been closed and diversions are in place while the incident is being dealt with.”