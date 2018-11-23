Winners named in 23rd annual Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards

Have your say

About 200 people turned out for a glittering ceremony to celebrate the best in business in Peterborough.

Trophies to reward excellence and achievement in key areas of business life were presented at the 23rd annual Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards.

The winners were:

Larger business of the year: MPB Structures.

Small business of the year: Primethorpe Paving

Business Person of the Year: Daniel Fitzjohn, group managing director of Smiths Motor Group.

Young Entrepreneur: Sam Hodge, managing director of infrastructure service providers Opals Group.

Staff Engagement: Coloplast

Customer Services: Vivacity

Social Enterprise of the Year: Evergreen Care Trust

Environmental Achievement: Athene Communications

Corporate Social Responsibility: Larkfleet

Award for Exports 2018: Peter Brotherhood.

The awards were were held at the Holiday Inn West, in Thorpe Wood, and were hosted by local radio presenter Melvyn Prior

Guests also enjoyed an inspirational talk from campaigner Claire Lomas, of Melton Mowbray, who captured the nation’s heart when she completed the 32nd Virgin London Marathon in 2012 in 17 days using the ReWalk robotic suit.

Afterwards, Peterborough Telegraph editor Mark Edwards said: "It was a fantastic night and was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone who attended.

"Congratulations to all our winners."