Toys 'R' Us closes pop-up store in Peterborough with the loss of 15 jobs

A leading toys retailer has closed its Peterborough pop-up store with the loss of 15 jobs.

Toys 'R' Us has shut its temporary store in the Serpentine Green shopping centre, in Hampton, more than two years after opening.

The closure will mean the loss of 15 jobs.

The closure will not impact on the Toys 'R' Us store in Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough, which remains open.

A spokeswoman for the ailing retailer, which is battling to turnaround years of losses, said: "This was a pre-planned closure.

"Our lease with the landlord that we agreed in October 2015 has come to an end.

"Some staff have moved elsewhere within the company while others have moved on elsewhere".

She said the closure was not linked to the closures of other permanent Toys 'R' Us stores across the UK.

The retailer plans to close 25 loss making stores nationally including one in Cambridge.

The closures are part of a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) agreed by Toys 'R' Us' creditors in a bid to revive the fortunes of the company, which has been making losses for some years.

