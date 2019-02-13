This is every Peterborough business with a 0 or 1 star food hygiene rating

A 0 star rating means 'Urgent Improvement is necessary while a 1 star rating means 'Major improvement is necessary.' All of the businesses featured received a 1 star rating unless otherwise indicated. All ratings were correct and recorded on the Government's Food Standards Agency website as of Monday February 11, 2019. Peony in Parnwell is not featured as it is awaiting a new rating.

1. 0 star rating - Madina Curry 65 Gladstone Street, Millfield, Peterborough. December 10, 2018

2. Adam Shop 751 Lincoln Road, Peterborough - last inspected November 17, 2016

3. A2Z Food & Wine Centre 48-50 Eastfield Road, Peterborough. Last inspection February 16, 2016

4. Peterborough Fresh Fish and Groceries 335 Lincoln Road, Peterborough - Last Inspection July 26, 2018.

