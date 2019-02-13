Hygiene ratings

This is every Peterborough business with a 0 or 1 star food hygiene rating

This is every Peterborough business which has been given a 0 or 1 star rating by the Food Standards Agency.

A 0 star rating means 'Urgent Improvement is necessary while a 1 star rating means 'Major improvement is necessary.' All of the businesses featured received a 1 star rating unless otherwise indicated. All ratings were correct and recorded on the Government's Food Standards Agency website as of Monday February 11, 2019. Peony in Parnwell is not featured as it is awaiting a new rating.

65 Gladstone Street, Millfield, Peterborough. December 10, 2018

1. 0 star rating - Madina Curry

751 Lincoln Road, Peterborough - last inspected November 17, 2016

2. Adam Shop

48-50 Eastfield Road, Peterborough. Last inspection February 16, 2016

3. A2Z Food & Wine Centre

335 Lincoln Road, Peterborough - Last Inspection July 26, 2018.

4. Peterborough Fresh Fish and Groceries

