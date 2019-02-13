This is every Peterborough business with a 0 or 1 star food hygiene rating
This is every Peterborough business which has been given a 0 or 1 star rating by the Food Standards Agency.
A 0 star rating means 'Urgent Improvement is necessary while a 1 star rating means 'Major improvement is necessary.' All of the businesses featured received a 1 star rating unless otherwise indicated. All ratings were correct and recorded on the Government's Food Standards Agency website as of Monday February 11, 2019. Peony in Parnwell is not featured as it is awaiting a new rating.
1. 0 star rating - Madina Curry
65 Gladstone Street, Millfield, Peterborough. December 10, 2018