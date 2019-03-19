These are 39 of the Peterborough pubs we have loved and lost over the years

Everyone loves a good pub but with so many closing across the country every day, we take a look back at lost and forgotten pubs in Peterborough. Some of the pubs have now been turned into restaurants or shops, others private homes and where some once stood, there is simply no trace at all. Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) have been so concerned at the number of pub closures across the country it has launched an initiative to protect 3,000 of them. Figures show 29 pubs are being lost every week across the UK and CAMRA has been mobilising its members in England to nominate their local pub as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) and offer advice and guidance to other community groups looking to do the same. For more information about your local branch, visit www.camra.org.uk/camra-near-you For more information about the ACV campaign, please visit www.camra.org.uk/list-your-local



1. Lost Peterborough pubs The Six Bells, formerly the Rat and Carrot pub in North Westgate, jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Lost Peterborough pubs The former Borobar, Boys Head, at Oundle Road jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Lost Peterborough pubs New flats have now been built on the site of the former Royal Oak pub, Walton ugc Buy a Photo

4. Lost Peterborough pubs The former Westwood pub at Mayors Walk jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more