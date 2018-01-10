Street and soul food finds a new home in Peterborough

Pop-up food king Nick Rutta will be bringing his take on African and Caribbean delights to a new venue later this month.

Nick, from EMBE2GO, the popular street food stall at Peterborough City Market for fresh, tasty lunches, will be working together with Eve Warner at The Lightbox Café, a recent addition to Bridge Street which is already making its mark during the day with freshly baked cakes, teas and coffees – and it’s a cocktail bar and with DJs by night.

EMBE will bring you an authentic Afro Caribbean dining experience, served alongside The Lightbox’s extensive drinks list of cocktails, gins, wines, draught beers and ales.

Desserts will be created by the wonderful Lightbox pastry chefs and designed to complement the EMBE menu.

Nick, who pop-up ventures have seen him delighting drinkers at The Ostrich and The Bumble Inn in recent months, says: “I’m looking forward to these pop-up events at the Lightbox Cafe, as I have had lots of requests to pop up around the city on Friday and Saturday evenings since the close of EMBE Restaurant two years ago.”

Eve says: “I am delighted to be working with Nick to bring EMBE to Bridge Street. We are both passionate about creating tasty, fresh food served in a great environment and believe that the EMBE and Lightbox fusion will give Peterborough an exciting new evening eatery.”

EMBE will be taking over the Lightbox kitchen with a launch night pop-up on Friday, January 26, followed by a Valentine’s event on Wednesday, February 14.

Nick will then be a regular highlight at The Lightbox every Friday and Saturday evening, with some extra Thursday nights throughout the month. Tables will be available from 6pm to 9pm on these nights and booking is advisable.

For more details or booking visit: www.embepopup.co.uk or call 01733 894444.