Second couple angry at new £280,000 Persimmon Home with a staggering 700 faults comes forward after Peterborough resident speaks out
A second family has come forward wanting to hand their new build home back to developer Persimmon Homes after finding a staggering 700 faults with their brand new £280,000 house.
Last week the Peterborough Telegraph featured the plight of Michael Duncan who moved into his two bedroom home in Hampton Gardens but immediately started noticing problems. Now Nicola Bentley, 46, and husband Phil, 48, have come forward and spoken to the media about their £280,000 Persimmon Home, which they claim has a staggering 700 faults. Here's what they found.
1. Dream home
The couple used their life savings to help buy their four-bedroom dream-home, off plan from controversial house-builders Persimmon after viewing a stunning show home.