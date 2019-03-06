Nicola Bentley, 46, and husband Phil, 48

Second couple angry at new £280,000 Persimmon Home with a staggering 700 faults comes forward after Peterborough resident speaks out

A second family has come forward wanting to hand their new build home back to developer Persimmon Homes after finding a staggering 700 faults with their brand new £280,000 house.

Last week the Peterborough Telegraph featured the plight of Michael Duncan who moved into his two bedroom home in Hampton Gardens but immediately started noticing problems. Now Nicola Bentley, 46, and husband Phil, 48, have come forward and spoken to the media about their £280,000 Persimmon Home, which they claim has a staggering 700 faults. Here's what they found.

The couple used their life savings to help buy their four-bedroom dream-home, off plan from controversial house-builders Persimmon after viewing a stunning show home.

1. Dream home

The couple used their life savings to help buy their four-bedroom dream-home, off plan from controversial house-builders Persimmon after viewing a stunning show home.
SWNS
freelance
Buy a Photo
But within days of moving into the detached home, they found a host of problems including doors that dont fit properly and holes in the plasterwork.

2. But the dream soon became a nightmare

But within days of moving into the detached home, they found a host of problems including doors that dont fit properly and holes in the plasterwork.
SWNS
freelance
Buy a Photo
They also discovered architraves which arent level, cracking around the window boards, bubbled paintwork and even the turf in their garden was lumpy and uneven.

3. And the issues kept coming

They also discovered architraves which arent level, cracking around the window boards, bubbled paintwork and even the turf in their garden was lumpy and uneven.
SWNS
freelance
Buy a Photo
But despite contacting Persimmon Homes on a weekly basis the couple claim only 10% of the defects identified have actually been repaired.

4. Very few problems fixed

But despite contacting Persimmon Homes on a weekly basis the couple claim only 10% of the defects identified have actually been repaired.
SWNS
freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4