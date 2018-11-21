Riders take on tough challenge to raise cash for Peterborough hospice

Have your say

Cyclists from a Peterborough company have used pedal power to raise more than £6,000 for charity.

A team of 13 from architectural stone specialists Stamford Stone, in Helpston, netted £6,280 for Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The team took part in RideLondon 2018 cycling through the capital and into the Surrey countryside.

Daniel Wilson, director at Stamford Stone, said: “We chose to support Sue Ryder because so many people have been touched by the wonderful work done by the hospice.

Mr Wilson added: “I’m proud of the team who battled tough weather conditions, collisions and punctures to make it over the finish line.”

Joely Garner, the hospice’s senior community fund raiser, said: “The money raised will go a long way and will allow us to continue to provide our services and be there for people when it matters.”