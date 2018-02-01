Retailers urged to get on board Peterborough's waterside Fletton Quays development

Retailers are being urged to move quickly to ensure they secure a rare spot on Peterborough's prestigious Fletton Quays development.

There are now opportunities for businesses to operate from two newly completed retail units in the centre of the main piazza area of the city's flagship £120 million waterside development.

This map shows the planned layout for the 120 million Fletton Quays development.

The units are being offered by property agents Barker Storey Matthews to let in readiness for fit out this summer.

It is thought the units would be ideal for high quality retailers, food and beverage operators and convenience shopping operators.

The 1,670 sq ft units are adjacent to Peterborough City Council’s new heaquarters office building on the south bank of the River Nene.

The Fletton Quays development will also feature up to 60,000 sq ft of office space, 400 new residential units plus extensive parking, a 150-bed hotel and a working distillery with visitor centre.

It will also include what has been described by developers Western Homes as an "urban beach" alongside the £70 million four residential buildings with three to seven storeys containing 358 one, two and three bedroom apartments.

Julian Welch, director at Barker Storey Matthews' Peterborough office, said he expected high-quality retailers, food and beverage operators to be attracted to the retail units, which are in the first wave of commercial units now available to lease at Fletton Quays.

He said: "In modern times, the river has been one of Peterborough’s greatest untapped resources when it comes to regenerative development.

"Many people here have long wanted to see more made of the Nene as a spine running through Peterborough city centre and the surrounding area, pointing to the crucial role waterside

development has played in the regeneration of other cities such as Lincoln, Liverpool or Manchester.

He said: "Fletton Quays sets down a marker for future development of Peterborough city centre’s riverside sites.

“We’re inviting expressions of interest in the new-build retail units from operators who want to be part of this landmark development.”

For more details contact Mr Welch at 01733 897722 or through www.bsm.uk.com