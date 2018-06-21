Result for Peterborough's Job Show as it goes to Wembley

Bosses of a business created in Peterborough are celebrating as they head off on the road to Wembley.

The Job Show will be staged at Wembley Stadium in The Bobby Moore Room on October 10 from 11am to 7pm.

Victoria Clarke, director of The Job Show, said: “We are thrilled to launch our event at Wembley Stadium, one of the most iconic stadiums in the world.

“It is with great pleasure to be working in partnership with West London Alliance, partners, sub sponsors and exhibitors taking part, with hundreds of jobs and apprenticeships that will be on offer.

“This this is an excellent opportunity for job seekers to go face-to-face with employers and organisations on the day – so if anyone is looking to improve their prospects, change career, facing redundancy, seeking apprenticeships or simply wanting to get back into work, we are confident there will be something for everyone’’.

The Job Show was founded by Caroline Connaughton, managing director, and Victoria Clarke, director, in 2013.

Over the five years it has launched 47 shows in areas across the UK.

It has hosted job shows in a number of iconic locations form famous football grounds to leading shopping destinations.

The Job Show gathers the region’s top employers, training providers, universities and organisations under one roof.