Restaurant closes as heating goes down for Peterborough businesses

Peterborough businesses have seen their heating go down due to a gas fault, with one restaurant forced to close.

Planet Ice and cosmetics firm Eve Taylor (London) Limited, which are both in Mallard Road, Bretton, have been affected since Monday.

Jeff Coverdale, general manager for Planet Ice, said the ice rink is still operational but Papa John’s has had to close as there is no hot water.

Eve Taylor, who runs the firm bearing her name, said staff are currently all working next to heaters in the boardroom labelling products with fingerless mitts on.

Eve said she had been told by engineers from Cadent, who are currently on the scene, that the main gas pipe comes from the nearby former Thomas Cook offices which are currently being converted into warehousing.

She added: “I would like to know what the cause is, but also how much do they have to do to get it up to full capacity.

“Cadent have been very helpful and brought five heaters for us. We’re all getting a bit warmer!”

The Orthopaedics & Spine Specialist Hospital in Bretton is unaffected by the problem.

A spokesman for Cadent said: “We received reports of low gas pressures from a small number of properties in the Mallard Road area on Monday evening (December 31).

“The cause is not currently known and our engineers are continuing to investigate the matter.

Suspected gas escapes should be reported on 0800 111 999.