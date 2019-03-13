Residents at Peterborough’s Sugar Way estate lose running water

Residents at Peterborough’s Sugar Way estate are currently without running water.

All properties in the Woodston area are affected.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are currently working to repair a burst water main on Sugar Way in Peterborough and we hope to have all properties back on supply as soon as possible.

“We anticipate the pipe will be fully repaired this afternoon and apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

Nene Valley Primary School said it was “slightly affected” by low water pressure but would be able to get through the rest of the school day.