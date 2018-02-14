Prestigious award for Peterborough-based cyber security company

Have your say

A cyber security specialist in Peterborough has been presented with a prestigious award.

Pentesec, based in Commerce Road, Lynch Wood, has been awarded European Growth Partner of the Year 2017 by the multinational provider of IT security products, Check Point Software Technology.

The award was presented during the a cyber security summit in Barcelona.

Ian Turnbull, managing director at Pentesec, said: “It’s been wonderful to receive such recognition at an event of this calibre.

“Our partnership with Check Point is an essential element of our business and has contributed greatly to our growth over the past three years.

“Pentesec has doubled its customer numbers in the last year alone and we want to continue this trend.

“We will always endeavour to be at the cutting-edge of emerging technology, finding new solutions to protect our customers from the ever-increasing threat of cyber-attack.”

Michael Wakefield, head of channel sales UK & Ireland at Check Point Software Technologies, said: “It was great to see Pentesec’s commitment and passion towards Check Point rewarded at CPX360 in Barcelona.

“The European Partner of the year award was fully deserved and testament to their hard work and reflective of the service they are delivering to our customers. “

Peterborough based Pentesec was established in 2014 and holds more Check Point accreditations than any other business.

The achievement of 4-Star Elite status in 2017 put Pentesec amongst only five UK business to receive the accolade.