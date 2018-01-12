Popular bicycle retailer heads for Peterborough in job creating move

A bicycle retailer is expanding with a move into Peterborough in a bid to harness the growing popularity of cycling.

Terry Wright Cycles has just relocated from Market Deeping to new premises in Mancetter Square, Lincoln Road, Werrington, in a move that has created five jobs.

Paul Bonham, of Terry Wright Cycles, said the popularity among people of all ages for cycling had helped the business grow significantly over the past 12 years.

He said: “We needed an alternative site that suited future needs and enabled the business to showcase its full range of cycles.

“It’s been great hearing the positive responses of customers who have visited our purpose built showroom and workshop and we are looking forward to seeing customers old and new here at Mancetter Square.”

The relocation has been funded with the help of Barclays bank.

Alex Spires, Barclays business banking manager, Peterborough, said: “As the popularity of cycling has built momentum, coupled with strong customer service, the business has grown from strength to strength.

“The new premises will showcase their full range of cycles that cater for every need and allow them to develop further.”