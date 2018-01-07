Peterborough pubs offering free meals to thank Macmillan staff for their care

A Peterborough pub is offering Macmillan professionals a free meal throughout January to thank them for their hard work over the festive period.

As part of its national partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, the Fox & Hounds pub and restaurant on Thorpe Road is inviting all Macmillan professionals to enjoy a free main meal until January 31.

Tariq Veja, general manager at the Fox & Hounds, said: “The care and support that Macmillan professionals provide makes such a difference in the local community, which is why we want to reward Macmillan professionals by giving them a free meal so they have the chance to continue enjoying Christmas into January.”

To claim the free meal, Macmillan professionals need to visit www.chefandbrewer.com/Macmillan and fill in a form to receive a voucher code.

Chef & Brewer, which is owned by Greene King, is dedicated to providing delicious pub classics. Greene King is working in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, raising vital funds to help Macmillan support people living with cancer. The free meals are just one of a number of activities that the Bear & Staff will be doing this year to support the charity.

Other Chef & Brewer pubs also taking part include the Boathouse, Peterborough.

Rachel Gascoigne, senior partnership manager at Macmillan Cancer Support said: “Macmillan nurses and professionals work extremely hard every hour of every day regardless of Christmas to support people with cancer. The free meal from Chef & Brewer is a wonderful gesture to thank them for their work over the festive period.”

Since 2012, Greene King team members and guests have raised over £3.6 million through the charity partnership with Macmillan – whether through taking part in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, running the London Marathon, or taking part in fundraising activities such as jumping out of planes.