Peterborough manufacturer is among UK’s fastest growing international sales stars

An expanding technology company in Peterborough is growing its overseas sales at one of the fastest rates in the UK, according to a new survey.

E-Leather, which is based in Sturrock Way, has been named as one of the UK’s top 200 companies for the speed at which it is growing its international sales.

It has been ranked at 105th position by the ninth annual Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league - the first time the company, which employs 161 people, has been included in the table.

Figures included in the table show that E-Leather grew its international sales by 46.21 per cent over the last two years to £26.4 million. Its total sales came in at £29.4 million.

John Kennedy, chief executive, said: “This is a great achievement for the business and a real boost for the team to see their efforts recognised alongside many well-known consumer brands.

“We have invested, and continue to invest, in our people to ensure that we have a truly global team who work with the world’s leading brands in the key transport sectors, and more recently building strategic partnerships with large consumer brands.”

The company makes eco-friendly materials that are mostly used in fittings, for instance seats, by airlines, trains and bus companies.

E-Leather has also just partnered with US sports giant Nike to develop a new material called Nike Flyleather and in February, private equity firms ETF Partners and Hermes GPE invested £70 million in E-Leather to fund a new 230,000 sq ft factory at Gateway Peterborough.

Four years ago, the company secured a £5 million by the Environmental Technologies Fund to expand its operations in America, South America, China and the Far East.

Its recycled leather upholstery material is lighter, stronger and more durable than traditional leather and it sells to more than 40 countries.

E-Leather is included among some impressive businesses in the Sunday Times league table, notably sports car maker Aston Martin, fashion retailer White Stuff and coffee house chain Caffè Nero.

Amanda Murphy, head of commercial banking, HSBC UK, said: “All the businesses showcased have truly inspiring stories to tell about creativity, resilience and ambition to succeed.

“They are the kinds of enterprises we are thrilled to support and that provide the backbone of our economy, today and tomorrow.”

RELATED:

Jobs bonanza as operators look to city Gateway Peterborough

Peterborough technology firm gets £5m to help it grow overseas sales