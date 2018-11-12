Peterborough children choose the city’s top 10 toys for Christmas

Thanks to the hundreds of ‘toy testers’ that visited Queensgate Shopping Centre over the weekend and put the retailers’ toys through their paces, the votes are in and the top 10 toys can be announced.

John Lewis & Partners, Menkind, Game, M&S and Flying Tiger donated their latest toys from off the shelves this year and let the public try them for free in the toy testing workshop. Santa’s trio of elves were on hand to bring the festive magic to life and record the deciding votes.

Toy Testing at Queensgate

With 958 votes in total, it’s time to unveil the top toys at Queensgate for 2018.

The most popular toy with 155 votes was…the Menkind Robo Kombat Twin Pack! Retailing at £39.99, the traditional remote-controlled toy with a modern robot feel was the most played with and voted for toy and enjoyed by children of all ages.

In this set, customers get two remote-controlled robots, both of which are built for battle! They have armoured bodies and giant fists. Easily controlled, these robots can deliver powerful punches and devastating combos as they duke it out for supremacy.

They also have LED eyes and amazing sound effects, giving that authentic robot feel.

The close second favourite was the Nintendo Switch from Game with 140 votes, featuring Mario Kart. Proving technology is loved by all, the console was popular with boys and girls and its dual controls enabled children to play with their parents and/or siblings.

The top ten most voted for toys are

Robo Kombat – Menkind (£39.99)

Nintendo Switch – Game (from £279.99)

Lamborghini Reventon – Menkind (£24.99)

Air Hockey Table – Flying Tiger (£15)

Magnetic Friends – M&S (£14)

Laser M.A.D Battle Ops – Menkind (£29.99)

Waitrose Supermarket – John Lewis & Partners (£49)

My First Scooter – John Lewis & Partners (£49)

Fire Engine – John Lewis & Partners (£12)

Play Tent – Flying Tiger (£15)

