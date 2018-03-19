Office development in Peterborough is reaching new heights

A new office development is taking shape in Peterborough.

Now businesses are being urged to take a look at the premises available at Summit Park, in Hampton.

Summit Park has been developed by the Beeson Wright Partnership within the Cygnet Park area of Hampton Business Park and designed by architectural practice, David Turnock.

The park's first building was pre-let for a Starbucks drive-thru, which is expected to open in a few months, but it also contains three high quality office buildings of 4,300 sq ft, 5,376 sq ft and 9,039 sq ft.

Each one offers high quality, comfort cooled office space across two floors. In addition, each building has a second storey meeting room with views across the Park’s ‘Teardrop’ lake to the east of the development.

A spokesman said: "Designed around fully glazed core atriums, each building has solar shading and excellent on-site car parking ratios from as little as one space per 148 sq ft to around one space per 164 sq ft.

Steve Hawkins of commercial agents Barker Storey Matthews said: "Summit Park provides high quality, energy efficient buildings of striking appearance and are well situated within the main Hampton Business Park.

"Summit Park’s office buildings’ car parking ratios are approaching twice the level seen for the competing modern space constructed in the last 10 to 15 years.”