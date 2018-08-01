Medical devices company starts work on huge warehouse in Peterborough to improve services for patients

A medical devices supplier is to improve services for thousands of patients with the construction of a major new warehouse in Peterborough.

Coloplast has started construction work on a 135,000 sq ft warehouse at the 180 acre distribution and manufacturing park, Peterborough Gateway, close to the A1.

The warehouse, which should be completed by August next year, will stock 7,000 medical products and allow Coloplast to improve its ability to meet orders on the same day.

The company supplies medical devices and services related to ostomy, urology, continence, and wound care to 250,000 patients across the UK.

The company, which has 340 staff in Peterborough, is also investing in new equipment including an automated packing machine and conveyor for the warehouse.

The cost of the development has not been disclosed.

The building will replace Coloplast's current warehouse in Orton Southgate and its 100 staff will be relocated. It is thought the new development will create about eight jobs.

Coloplast will keep its offices at Nene Hall at the Lynch Wood Business Park, in Peterborough.

Annemarie van Neck, Coloplast's general manager, UK & Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce the construction of our new distribution warehouse at Peterborough Gateway.

"Our decision to continue investing in Peterborough highlights Coloplast’s long-term commitment to the NHS and patients using our medical devices.

“The new warehouse will not only ensure Coloplast continues to deliver an exceptional service to our customers across the UK but it will also increase our capacity and enable quicker home deliveries to patients who depend on our products.

She added: “The relocation of our warehouse will mean that we will continue to do our part in wealth creation in the local economy for years to come.

"Coloplast is a great place to work and this new facility is an exciting development for our warehouse staff, many of whom live in the Peterborough area.”

"Coloplast has been based in Peterborough since opening its UK headquarters in the city in 1978. It has continued to invest and grow its business, supporting thousands of people across the country with chronic conditions and intimate healthcare needs."