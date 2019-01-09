Jobs created as fitness centre opens in Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre

Have your say

Ten jobs have been created with the opening of a new gym in Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre.

énergie Fitness, which is one of the UK’s largest fitness franchises, has created a variety of roles from personal trainers to housekeepers.

The gym features Precor fitness equipment, resistance and free weight equipment, training zones including its ‘the YARD’ indoor group fitness classes.

Club manager Nicole Moore said: “énergie Fitness is for everyone, no matter what your fitness goal.”

Queensgate centre director Mark Broadhead said: “We’re delighted to welcome énergie to the centre and be able to offer our customers another leisure and lifestyle facility while visiting us.

“énergie show that fitness is attainable for all and their professional outfit and trained team is a great combination for people of all fitness abilities.”