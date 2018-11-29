Jobs created as discount retailer prepares to open new store in Peterborough

Have your say

Thirty jobs have been created by discount retailer Bargain Buys as it opens a new store in Peterborough.

Bargain Buys, which is part of Poundstretcher, is moving into the former premises occupied by Poundworld in the Rivergate Shopping Centre.

The store will open on December 5 and managers have promised thousands of pounds worth of offers on its first day of trading.

The new jobs are a mix of full and part-time with many staff being retained from the previous Poundworld store.

Managers say queues of eager customers are expected for the opening. A ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the store will take place at 10am.

A spokesman said: "The store has been modelled to enhance the shopping experience for all our Peterborough customers.

"It makes it even easier to find all the bargains and savings we offer every day on branded household and food products.

"We are further celebrating the grand opening from 10am until 4pm with an action-packed Fun Day, offering activities the whole family can enjoy and with prize giveaways."

Bargain Buys executive chairman, Nadir Lalani, said: "We are pleased to be opening a new store to the people of Peterborough with loads of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices.

“The team is working hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and an enjoyable shopping environment for all our new customers.

"We are expecting massive queues for our Opening Day Only Special."

Bargain Buys, which sells a range of products from homeware to toiletries, confectionery and drinks, has been opening scores of stores across the UK since the collapse of Poundworld in the summer.

It has often moved into premises vacated by Poundworld and hired the collapsed retailer's former workers,

The Peterborough store will be the 43rd opened by Bargain Buys since April creating more than 800 jobs nationally.

It plans to open 50 more stores over the next few months creating an additional 750 jobs.

The Bargain Buys spokesman said: "To kick-start our official opening, we have over £3,000 worth of giveaways with our Store Opening Day Only Specials."