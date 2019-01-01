How staff at a Peterborough factory raised thousands of pounds for hospice

Peterborough manufacturer Peter Brotherhood has raised more than £2,000 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in just six months.

The money was raised through a series of events – including a charity football match, BBQ, Halloween fancy dress, bake sale and Christmas Jumper day.

A team also volunteered their time to decorate one of the charity’s properties – Lodge House – ready to go back on the rental market.

Lyndsey Popay, UK IT Services Manager at Peter Brotherhood, based in Werrington, said: “We decided to support Sue Ryder, specifically the Thorpe Hall Hospice as it has supported many of our employees and their families over the years and we wanted to give something back.

“The fundraising events have been a lot of fun, providing a real boost for morale and creating opportunities for employees to get to know their colleagues in a more informal setting.”

“The fundraising campaign will continue until May 2019, with many more events in the pipeline.

“We’re hoping that the total campaign will help raise around £15,000 for the charity.”

Nilesh Patel, the hospice’s community fundraiser, said: “Thank you so much to everyone at Peter Brotherhood for your kind support, which helps us be there for local families when it matters.”