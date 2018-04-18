FULL LIST: Lloyds Banking Group to close 49 branches and cut 1,200 jobs

More than 1,200 jobs are to be cut at Lloyds Banking Group after it announced another round of branch closures.
The banking giant said 1,230 jobs will be cut across its branch network and some central functions as part of the move.
The closures will be in its Lloyds and Halifax businesses and will take effect between July and October of this year.
The move comes after it closed 54 Lloyds branches, 24 Bank of Scotland branches and 22 Halifax branches in 2017.
New technology
The group insisted the overall job losses would be 305 as it is creating 925 roles elsewhere in the business.
The company says is investing £3 billion in technology and staff training as part of a three year plan to transform the business.
It will also open an additional seven mobile branches to offset branch closures.
The company said it hopes to redeploy staff to the new roles, along with voluntary redundancies and will only use compulsory redundancies as a “last resort”.
Changing behaviour
A spokesman for Lloyds said: “These branch closures are in response to changing behaviour and the reduced number of transactions being made in branches.”
On the job cuts, he said: “The group’s policy is always to use natural turnover and to redeploy people wherever possible to retain their expertise and knowledge within the group.
“Since 2011, over 90% of role reductions have been achieved through a combination of natural attrition, redeployment and voluntary redundancy.
“Where it is necessary for employees to leave the company, we will look to achieve this by offering voluntary redundancy. Compulsory redundancies will always be a last resort.”
The full list of closures is:
Alford, Lincolnshire
Bishops Cleeve, Cotswolds
Bovey Tracey, South Devon
Bridgend Industrial Estate, South Wales
Brierley Hill, West Midlands
Brightlingsea, Essex
Butler Place, West End
Chatteris, The Fens
Clare, Essex
Cockermouth, North Lancashire & Cumbria
Colchester University Of Essex, Essex
Coningsby, Lincolnshire
Cricklade, Cotswolds
Croydon George Street, South East London
Dawlish, South Devon
East Wittering, Surrey & South Downs
Frinton-on-Sea, Essex
Hassocks, Sussex
Hednesford, South Staffordshire
Henley-in-Arden, Cotswolds
Hull Derringham, North & East Yorkshire
Keswick, North Lancashire & Cumbria
Lakenheath, The Fens
Ledbury, East Wales & Borders
Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire
Midhurst, Solent
Ottery St Mary, Somerset & Devon
Plymouth Southway, South Devon
Royton, Central Lancashire
Rye, Kent
Selsey, Surrey and South Downs
Soham, The Fens
St Leonards-on-Sea Silverhill, Kent
Stalybridge, Manchester
Stevenage High Street, Hertfordshire
Teddington, South West London
Upton-upon-Severn, Severn
Watton, East Anglia
Wealdstone, North West London
West Ealing, West London
Wingham, Kent
Full list of Halifax branches closing down
Chester St Werburgh
Harold Hill
Knightsbridge
Portswood
Preston Orchard Street
Sowerby Bridge
Walsall Park Street
York Davygate