FULL LIST: Lloyds Banking Group to close 49 branches and cut 1,200 jobs

More than 1,200 jobs are to be cut at Lloyds Banking Group after it announced another round of branch closures.

The banking giant said 1,230 jobs will be cut across its branch network and some central functions as part of the move.

The closures will be in its Lloyds and Halifax businesses and will take effect between July and October of this year.

The move comes after it closed 54 Lloyds branches, 24 Bank of Scotland branches and 22 Halifax branches in 2017.

New technology

The group insisted the overall job losses would be 305 as it is creating 925 roles elsewhere in the business.

The company says is investing £3 billion in technology and staff training as part of a three year plan to transform the business.

It will also open an additional seven mobile branches to offset branch closures.

The company said it hopes to redeploy staff to the new roles, along with voluntary redundancies and will only use compulsory redundancies as a “last resort”.

Changing behaviour

A spokesman for Lloyds said: “These branch closures are in response to changing behaviour and the reduced number of transactions being made in branches.”

On the job cuts, he said: “The group’s policy is always to use natural turnover and to redeploy people wherever possible to retain their expertise and knowledge within the group.

“Since 2011, over 90% of role reductions have been achieved through a combination of natural attrition, redeployment and voluntary redundancy.

“Where it is necessary for employees to leave the company, we will look to achieve this by offering voluntary redundancy. Compulsory redundancies will always be a last resort.”

The full list of closures is:

Alford, Lincolnshire

Bishops Cleeve, Cotswolds

Bovey Tracey, South Devon

Bridgend Industrial Estate, South Wales

Brierley Hill, West Midlands

Brightlingsea, Essex

Butler Place, West End

Chatteris, The Fens

Clare, Essex

Cockermouth, North Lancashire & Cumbria

Colchester University Of Essex, Essex

Coningsby, Lincolnshire

Cricklade, Cotswolds

Croydon George Street, South East London

Dawlish, South Devon

East Wittering, Surrey & South Downs

Frinton-on-Sea, Essex

Hassocks, Sussex

Hednesford, South Staffordshire

Henley-in-Arden, Cotswolds

Hull Derringham, North & East Yorkshire

Keswick, North Lancashire & Cumbria

Lakenheath, The Fens

Ledbury, East Wales & Borders

Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire

Midhurst, Solent

Ottery St Mary, Somerset & Devon

Plymouth Southway, South Devon

Royton, Central Lancashire

Rye, Kent

Selsey, Surrey and South Downs

Soham, The Fens

St Leonards-on-Sea Silverhill, Kent

Stalybridge, Manchester

Stevenage High Street, Hertfordshire

Teddington, South West London

Upton-upon-Severn, Severn

Watton, East Anglia

Wealdstone, North West London

West Ealing, West London

Wingham, Kent

Full list of Halifax branches closing down

Chester St Werburgh

Harold Hill

Knightsbridge

Portswood

Preston Orchard Street

Sowerby Bridge

Walsall Park Street

York Davygate