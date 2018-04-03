Fresh produce company boss joins county’s economic review team

Have your say

The boss of a Cambridgeshire based fresh produce company has joined the ongoing review of the county’s economy.

John Shropshire, chairman of Ely-based G’s Fresh, has taken a role with the commission carrying out the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Independent Economic Review.

The review, funded by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, seeks to outline the county’s economic priorities and secure further funding.

Dame Kate Barker, who leads the Commission said: “The differences in economic performance across the Combined Authority area are clear.

“John’s experience brings not just knowledge of East Cambridge but also operations across Fenland, and this will be instrumental in developing a robust view of the whole region.”

Mr Shropshire said: “The recent Industrial Strategy and Science and Innovation Audit has strongly focused on agriculture and AgriTech.

“Being able to leverage our existing expertise at G’s Fresh across the broader region, as well as raise the potential of a new cluster for the region is very exciting.

“I am delighted to join a commission that consists of nationally-recognised experts, to provide a business perspective that addresses two of the key regions covered in the report.”

