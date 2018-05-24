Double award triumph for Peterborough’s Serenity Loves

Have your say

A thriving salon in Peterborough is celebrating after a double success at a national small business awards contest.

Serenity Loves, based in Oundle Road, was praised for its impressive growth, creativity and commitment to its community.

It was named winner of the At Your Service award and the Small Business of the Year award at the Small Awards.

Following its success, owner Jo Bevilacqua said she hoped the win would be a springboard for opening a second salon,

Judges say the salon is unique for offering an on site creche, which filled a gap in the market for parents in need of pampering with child care.

Afterwards, Ms Bevilacqua said: “I had the idea of opening a salon with a crèche whilst pregnant with my second child.

“I was getting fed up having my hair done at home under the kitchen sink, with my toddler hanging off my leg.

“Since opening in 2012 we have grown each year, giving much-needed freedom, timeout and flexibility for parents.

She added: “My great team goes above and beyond for our customers and each other every day.

“Winning a Small Award will give the team a real boost and hopefully give us the confidence to open a much needed second salon.”

Paul Uppal, small business commissioner, who led the judges, said: “Successful businesses are built on integrity, entrepreneurial spirit and trusting relationships.

“The Small Awards highlights that Britain can be the best place for new entrepreneurs to establish and grow their own businesses.”