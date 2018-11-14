Discount retailer creates jobs as it looks to open new Peterborough store

Jobs are being created by a national discount retailer as it looks to open a new store in Peterborough.

Poundstretcher is looking to move into the Rivergate shopping centre.

It is understood the retailer plans to move into the unit left vacant by Poundworld when the company collapsed in the summer.

Legal issues are still being finalised but Poundstretcher hopes to move in well before Christmas.

The company has already been holding recruitment sessions at Peterborough Jobcentre for staff to run its new store.

It is not known how many staff will be needed at the store, which will be Poundstretcher's second in Peterborough.

A company spokesperson was not able to comment on the proposed opening.

News of the pending arrival of Poundstretcher comes just weeks after managers at Rivergate announced that new retailer had been secured for the centre and that new rent deals were being considered to help some traders.

RELATED:

Worrying times for staff at Peterborough's Poundworld