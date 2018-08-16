Dairy in Peterborough raises price paid to farmers for milk for fifth time

A dairy supplier based in Peterborough has increased the amount it is to pay farmers for their milk.

Meadow Foods, which operates a factory in Third Drove, Fengate, has upped the price it will pay for a litre of milk by one pence to 29.50 pence per litre from September 1,

It is the fifth rise by Meadow Foods this year.

The company says the move reflects the pressures the lack of rain is causing on forage stocks on farms and while this has not harmed milk production it may do so in the future.

Mark Chantler, chief executive at Meadow Foods, said: “We’re pleased to pass on to our farmers the continued improvements in the dairy market.“We do remain focused on the overall dairy market which is giving some mixed messages on prices. We will monitor how supply and demand develop and react accordingly.”