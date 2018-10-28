Chemicals maker rewards hard working Peterborough students who show the elements of success

Have your say

Hard working science students at a Peterborough school have been rewarded by a specialists chemicals manufacturer.

The students at Sawtry Village Academy were presented with Amazon gift cards in recognition of their achievements in the sciences.

The presentation was made by managers of Safapac, the chemicals manufacturer and packing specialist based in Orton Southgate.

John Blaydes, technical director at Safapac, presented the awards to students Lilly Lydiard, Lily Mayes, Jayden Whittaker, Lucy Martin and Harry Neal during assembly.

Mr Blaydes said: “It’s good to see the sciences taken up by students and we are keen to nurture that eagerness to learn in any way we can.”

Yusuf Yeganeh, managing director of IT support firm Microbyte, also spoke to students about setting up his business.

The awards are part of a growing partnership between Safapac and the academy, which began last year.

Safapac has also provided new scientific equipment and donated 15 new computers to help support science students at the school.

Michelle Garrod, faculty lead for science and sport, said: “This injection of new technology to the science department is a massive boost to the hard-working and dedicated pupils who study A-level Sciences and Applied Science BTEC at SVA.

“It will definitely have a positive effect on our already outstanding outcomes at Key Stage 5.”