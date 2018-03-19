Celebrations at Peterborough brewery after gold award success

Have your say

A growing brewery in Peterborough has secured top honours in a national awards contest.

Oakham Ales, based in Maxwell Road, saw its Green Devil IPA win gold in the Cask Strong Bitters and Pale Ales category at the Society of Independent Brewers' (SIBA) Independent Beer Awards 2018.

The same ale also took silver in the Overall Champion of the Cask Competition at the competition held in Liverpool.

Managing director Adrian Posnett said: "Green Devil continues to be an outstanding beer in an ever-growing market and we were delighted with our success at the SIBA Independent Beer Awards because it's such a prestigious event.

"We’re hugely proud of the continued popularity and success that our brews are enjoying, and that’s a massive incentive to keep up the good work.

"These are very exciting times for OakhamAles."

The award-winning brew is described by Wetherspoon as a 'superb' beer and appears in 500ml bottles in 900 of the national chain's bottled craft beer shelves.