Catering company in Peterborough has a big appetite for success

A catering company has celebrated its 20th anniversary with a move to larger premises.

Chef de la Maison has just completed a relocation from its home in Netherton to premises that are three time bigger at Vicarage Farm Road, in Fengate.

Charis Wedgwood, owner of Chef de la Maison, right, with a member of staff. EMN-181007-163549009

The move has required an investment of 335,000 and has allowed the company to take on an extra member of staff.

It brings the total number of employees to 10.

Co-founder Charis Wedgwood (38) said: “I am delighted at how successful the business has been.”

The business was created by Miss Wedgwood and her business partner Nathan Higgins providing catering for dinner parties in people’s homes. Now it serves major firms and organisations like Masteroast, Aldermore bank to the Kingsgate Conference Centre.

The company provides catering for barbecues, garden parties, afternoon teas, meetings and training events.

Miss Wedgwood said: “It is a tough industry to be in and there have been ups and downs over the years but I think our success is because we have a good name, an excellent brand and we are well established.

“We do get a lot of repeat business.

She added: “It has been the result of passion and hard work but I still love it now as much as when we started.”