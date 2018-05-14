Boxing champion pulls no punches as he joins Peterborough accountants who cheer him on

A big hitter was the star attraction at a firm of accountants based in Peterborough.

Commonwealth and the British Light Heavyweight boxing champion Callum Johnson dropped in at the firm’s offices.

He was visiting the firm in recognition of the sponsorship it has provided.

He took along his medals and belts to share with staff at the firm. During his competitive career, the team has cheered him on and were astounded by his performance in the ring against Frank Buglioni to retain his title.

Mark Hildred, managing partner, said: “We are very proud of the support that we have given to Callum and delighted that he is now the holder of both the British and Commonwealth titles. We hope our help has played some part in his success.”

The firm supports sports professionals via its sponsorship of potential stars and through its dedicated accountancy services.