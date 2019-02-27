Amazon apprentice in Peterborough urges others to sign up for 36 vacancies with the internet retailer

Young Amazon apprentice Sunha Zalfiqar is urging job seekers to consider 36 training vacancies with the online giant in Peterborough.

Eighteen-year-old Sunha Zulfiqa began her network engineering apprenticeship with Amazon last August and aims to qualify as an Infrastructure Technician.

Amazon, which employs more than 1,000 people at its fulfilment centre at Kingston Park, Fletton, currently has 36 vacancies for apprentice.

Ms Zulfiqa, who is one of seven apprentices at the centre, said: "I would recommend the Amazon Apprenticeship Programme to everyone.

"It’s such a supportive environment here. If you have any problems, big or small, everyone is always keen to help and that goes for everyone, not just those in my team, I find everyone super-supportive.

"I feel Amazon is a great company with a great reputation, why would you not want to be part of that.”

Her comments come after Amazon nationally vowed to create a further 1,000 new apprenticeships across the UK over the next two years.

The company also said the apprenticeship pay-scale will range from an entry level starting salary of between £9.50 and £10.50 an hour, up to £30,000 a year.

Ms Zulfiqa said opting for an Amazon apprenticeship had not been a difficult choice after leaving school.

She said: "When I finished my GCSEs, I took part in a Microsoft course and it really piqued my interest in computing and IT.

"It was then that I knew this was the career path that I wanted to follow.”

“I was always certain an apprenticeship was the right choice for me, and when I learned about the Amazon Apprenticeship Programme, I knew I had to apply because it ticked all of the boxes for what I wanted to do.

She added: “What I love most about working at Amazon is the opportunity to learn something new every day.

"It’s very rewarding, and I feel I have progressed so much in a short space of time. I find my confidence is growing every day and I’m really enjoying it.

"Amazon is such a diverse company and the fact that there is such a high racial and gender diversity here is so welcoming.”

Anyone interested in finding out more information about the Amazon Apprenticeship Programme can visit www.amazon.jobs/apprentices