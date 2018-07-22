Business savvy pupils shine in national event

Budding entrepreneurs at a Peterborough school showed their business nous by winning an award at a national competition.

Dynasty - a team of Year 12 pupils from Ken Stimpson Community School in Werrington - triumphed in the Retail Excellence category at the Young Enterprise Company of the Year Awards but were just pipped to the overall top prize, finishing third overall.

However, more success could be soon on the way as the group’s educational activity books for five to 11 year olds, which are being stocked in Waterstones, could now be sold to Usborne Publishing.

Dynasty’s delighted managing director Ben Wright (17) said: “This has been the most incredible experience for us all. I am so proud of my team’s achievements and how far we have come since we founded Dynasty back in September.

“It’s not always been easy and we’ve had to overcome quite a few setbacks along the way. To be recognised by the judges against such stiff competition is a real achievement for us.

“It is a little overwhelming how successful the company has been, but due to our market research and planning we were confident in our product right from the very beginning.

“As we will be doing our A-Levels next year we have made an initial approach in a sales negotiation with Usborne Publishing, which we are very excited about.”

Dynasty was the first Peterborough team ever to reach this stage of the competition and took on schools from across the UK.

The final in County Hall on the Southbank in London was hosted by BBC business presenter Steph McGovern and Ben Towers, a 19-year-old entrepreneur who started his first business at the age of 11 before selling it in a multi-million pound merger.

Around 16,500 students from 1,700 secondary schools took part in the competition, making the pupils’ achievement even more impressive.

As a result of their success they won the £500 runners-up prize.

Kevin Abbott, assistant principal and the team’s Young Enterprise lead, described the result as “one of the highlights of his teaching career,” adding: “This experience will make them incredibly attractive to future employers.”

Mr Abbott also paid credit to Ray Rankmore, the team’s 75-year-old business adviser, who “continues to give up countless hours of his time supporting our students.”

Dynasty’s Activity Adventures series books, comprising of Raging Romans, Violent Vikings and Ancient Egyptians, are on sale in Waterstones, Peterborough Museum, the Flag Fen gift shop and via its own website at https://dynasty-ye.co.uk/.

Jonathan Lewis, director for education at Peterborough City Council, said: “This is a wonderful example of young people in Peterborough outcompeting the rest of the UK.”

Dynasty comprises of pupils: Ben Wright, Zulaikha Iqbal, Josh Dawson, Kyle Exton, Olivia Campbell, Jasmine Stiff, Caitlin Kelly, Ben Brace, Louise Balanza, Dwayne Mackintosh and Anais Odain, as well as Mr Abbott and Mr Rankmore.