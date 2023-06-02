Budding Peterborough bakers invited to get the par-tea started for NHS birthday

Trust staff gearing up for the NHS75 Big Tea - supporting North West Anglia Hospitals' Charity.

The nationwide fundraising Big Tea event is looking for communities, schools, friends and work colleagues locally to pop on the kettle and show an outpouring of support for the NHS, which marks its 75th anniversary this year.

Organisers NHS Charities Together pledge to help support NHS staff locally and around the country through a series of training, counselling and wellbeing initiatives as a result of funds raised.

And North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust is inviting people from around Peterborough, Huntingdon and Stamford to take part and support its own North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity through local afternoon tea events.

The Charity – which has TV’s Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood as its celebrity patron – is recognised across the region for the work it does in helping to enhance staff, patient and visitor experiences through its wide and varied projects, funded through generous public donations.

The Big Tea itself is planned to coincide with the NHS’s actual 75th birthday on July 5, but events can be held at any time to suit participants.

Craig said: “The Big Tea is a fabulous way of involving everyone in helping to celebrate the NHS’s amazing 75th birthday and bringing friends, neighbours and communities together to support their local hospital.

“By tucking into some tasty treats and popping the kettle on, supporting the North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity couldn’t be simpler – so let’s get this par-tea started!”

Anyone can take in the NHS Big Tea, supported by Morrisons, and here is all you need to make your event tea-riffic www.nhsbigtea.co.uk/faqs

To sign up to support North West Anglia Hospitals Charity visit https://nwahc.enthuse.com/cf/nhs-big-tea-for-nwahc