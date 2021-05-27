Boy hit by bus on way to school remains in serious condition

Ormiston Bushfield Academy.

The boy, a pupil at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, was involved in the collision whilst cycling to school on Friday at just before 8:15am.

The incident took place in Clayton, Orton Goldhay close to Braybrook Primary School.

He was rushed from the scene to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries but was quickly transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge to receive emergency treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been confirmed that his injuries are not life-threatening and he remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

In a message issued by Ormiston Bushfield Academy on the day of the incident. Principal Dennis Kirwan said: “Early this morning one of our students was involved in a traffic incident while cycling to school.

“Emergency services were immediately called to the incident, which took place around two miles from the school itself, and the student was quickly transported to hospital where they are now receiving urgent treatment.

“The health and safety of our students is absolutely paramount and we are providing the necessary support to the student’s family and friends at this difficult time, alongside liaising with the police. All our very best wishes and thoughts are with the student and their family.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police added: “We were called at 8.14am this morning (Friday May 21) by the ambulance service reporting a collision in Clayton, Orton Goldhay, between a bus and a child near to the primary school.

“The road was closed but reopened at about 9.10am.

“The child was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries and has since been transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.”