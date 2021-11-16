Bomb squad called after ‘suspicious device’ found at Peterborough home

The road was closed last night

Officers were called to Burmer Road at around 6.30pm after the discovery was made.

However, after investigations were made it was found the item was ‘not suspicious.’

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said; ““We were called at 6.30pm yesterday (15 November) with reports a suspicious device had been found at a property in Burmer Road, Peterborough.

“Officers attended and put a cordon in place as a precaution.

“Members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team accessed the item and found it was not suspicious.”

The discovery came before the explosive experts were called to Serpentine Green after another suspicious device was found.