Tesco at Peterborough’s Serpentine Green open as normal after controlled explosion carried out on suspicious bag

Tesco at Serpentine Green was evacuated after concerns were raised about a suitcase but is open as normal today (November 16). Pictures: David Lowndes

The store in Hampton was open for business this morning following the incident last night (November 15) which saw the store evacuated and police officers call in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “We were called at 8.42pm yesterday (November 15) with reports of a suspicious package at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Peterborough.

“The area had been evacuated by staff as a precaution.

“Officers, along with members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, attended the scene.

“A controlled explosion was carried out, after which it was discovered the package was not suspicious.”