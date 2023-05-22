News you can trust since 1948
BMW abandoned after crash on Oundle Road in Peterborough

Car crashed through railings on main road in Peterborough on Sunday evening.

By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 10:59 BST

Police are appealing for information after a BMW was abandoned on a main city road after a crash on Sunday night in Peterborough.

Emergency services were called to Oundle Road at about 7.40pm following the incident, which saw the car crash through railings and end up half on the pavement and half on the road.

Now an investigation has been launched by police in a bid to find out more about the collision..

The crash happened on Sunday evening
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 7.38pm last night to reports of a single vehicle collision on Oundle Road. Officers attended and found an black BMW had collided with railings and been abandoned. The vehicle was recovered and an investigation is underway.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Cambridgeshire Police officers on 101, or by using the webchat service.