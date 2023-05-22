Police are appealing for information after a BMW was abandoned on a main city road after a crash on Sunday night in Peterborough.

Emergency services were called to Oundle Road at about 7.40pm following the incident, which saw the car crash through railings and end up half on the pavement and half on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now an investigation has been launched by police in a bid to find out more about the collision..

The crash happened on Sunday evening

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 7.38pm last night to reports of a single vehicle collision on Oundle Road. Officers attended and found an black BMW had collided with railings and been abandoned. The vehicle was recovered and an investigation is underway.”