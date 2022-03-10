Blaze hits scrap yard near Peterborough with 150 tonnes of metal going up in smoke

Lincolnshire fire crews are still at the scene of the incident in South Fen Road, after the fire broke out at about 8.30pm last night.

Residents living near-by were advised to keep windows closed as thick black smoke filled the air.

A spokesman for the fire service said there was fire damage to approximately 150 tonnes of scrap metals, which was extinguished using 2 on-site cranes, 1 aerial ladder platform, 10 breathing apparatus, 2 hose reel jets, 3 main jets, 1 high volume pump and hose layer.

The spokesman added: “Crews have worked through the night, supported by on-site staff, and have prevented the fire spreading to other areas of the site. We are hopeful that the fire will be extinguished this afternoon.”

Crews remain at the scene of the fire. Pic: Lincs Fire and Rescue