A motorbiker suffered serious injuries in a three vehicle collision at the weekend.

Just before 3.30pm on Saturday, (2 July), Lincolnshire Police received reports of a collision on Barholm Road in Tallington. The incident involved a grey BMW 335D estate, a blue BMW 116D and an orange KTM motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider, a 23-year-old man, sustained serious injuries during the collision and was taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Lincolnshire police are appealing for anyone with information. or who dashcam footage available that may have captured the road along the A1175 at the time of the collision, to get in touch.