Biker seriously injured after collision involving Honda CBR motorbike and Jaguar XJ8 car near March
Biker remains in hospital five days after collision
By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 15:40 BST
A biker who suffered serious injuries in a crash five days ago remains in hospital as police have launched a witness appeal.The collision on the A141 near March happened at about 4.30pm on June 16 and involved a blue Honda CBR motorcycle and a black Jaguar XJ8.
The motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.
Witnesses should contact PC Alison Elderfield by emailing [email protected], or call 101 quoting incident 506 of 16 June.