Become on-call firefighter

A recruitment campaign to find more on-call fire fighters has been started.

On-call firefighters come from every walk of life, they may be at home, working for themselves or for a nearby company, or out in their local community (staying within a five-minute travel time of the fire station). They carry a pager and respond to emergency incidents as and when they happen, as well as promoting fire safety to the community.

Full training is provided on an ongoing basis, therefore previous experience is not needed. The on-call hours are based around people’s availability and other commitments.

To be an on-call firefighter, you must live or/and work within five minutes of your local fire station.

Head of On-Call for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, Group Commander Karl Bowden said: “On-call firefighters are a vital part of our service and community. They respond to a wide range of incidents, from fighting fires, attending road traffic collisions, animal rescues to supporting other emergency services. In addition to responding to emergency incidents, our on-call firefighters support their communities by providing information and advice on a range of community safety topics.”

For more details about the roles, or how to apply, visit www.oncallfire.uk or www.cambsfire.gov.uk