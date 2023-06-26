News you can trust since 1948
B1040 Thorney Road partially closed after car crashes into water filled ditch

Two people manage to escape from car following collision
By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:26 BST

The B1040 Thorney Road between Whittlesey and Thorney has been partially closed after a car crashed into a waterfilled ditch.

Emergency services were called just before 7.30am today (June 26) to the collision, which involved a Vauxhall car.

Thankfully, the two occupants of the car were able to escape with no serious injuries.

The crash happened between Whittlesey and ThorneyThe crash happened between Whittlesey and Thorney
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.23am today (26 June) with reports of a car had gone into a water-filled ditch on North Side (B1040) between Thorney and Whittlesey.

“The car, a Vauxhall Insignia, collided with a pylon before entering the ditch.

“The two occupants of the vehicle were able to get out to safety and neither were seriously injured.

“The road has been partially closed while recovery takes place.”

It is hoped the road will be re-opened soon, but motorists are advised to avoid the area while emergency services work at the scene

