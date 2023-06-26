B1040 Thorney Road partially closed after car crashes into water filled ditch

The B1040 Thorney Road between Whittlesey and Thorney has been partially closed after a car crashed into a waterfilled ditch.

Emergency services were called just before 7.30am today (June 26) to the collision, which involved a Vauxhall car.

Thankfully, the two occupants of the car were able to escape with no serious injuries.

The crash happened between Whittlesey and Thorney

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.23am today (26 June) with reports of a car had gone into a water-filled ditch on North Side (B1040) between Thorney and Whittlesey.

“The car, a Vauxhall Insignia, collided with a pylon before entering the ditch.

“The two occupants of the vehicle were able to get out to safety and neither were seriously injured.

“The road has been partially closed while recovery takes place.”