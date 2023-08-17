News you can trust since 1948
Average Peterborough house price rose in June to £241,998 - as terrace home owners saw biggest profit

Peterborough fourth in East of England’s 45 council areas for annual growth as Fenland houses lose value

Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 17th Aug 2023, 14:08 BST- 2 min read

House prices increased slightly, by 0.1%, in Peterborough in June, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 4.3% over the last year.

The average Peterborough house price in June was £241,998, Land Registry figures show – a 0.1% increase on May.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East of England, where prices increased 1.3%, and Peterborough was lower than the 0.7% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Peterborough rose by £10,000.

The highest annual growth in the region was in East Cambridgeshire, where property prices increased on average by 6.7%, to £352,000.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Fenland lost 4.1% of their value, giving an average price of £227,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Peterborough spent an average of £202,900 on their property – £8,300 more than a year ago, and £42,700 more than in June 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £274,000 on average in June – 35.1% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Peterborough in June – they increased 0.4%, to £191,116 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 2.8%.

Among other types of property:

  • Detached: down 0.1% monthly; up 5.1% annually; £393,231 average
  • Semi-detached: up 0.1% monthly; up 5% annually; £247,758 average
  • Flats: up 0.4% monthly; up 3.5% annually; £123,960 average

How do property prices in Peterborough compare?

Buyers paid 31.1% less than the average price in the East of England (£351,000) in June for a property in Peterborough. Across the East of England, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

The most expensive properties in the East of England were in St Albans – £575,000 on average, and 2.4 times the price as in Peterborough. St Albans properties cost 2.7 times the price as homes in Great Yarmouth (£217,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, with an average price of £1.3 million.

Factfile

Average property price in June

  • Peterborough: £241,998
  • The East of England: £351,213
  • UK: £287,546

Annual growth to June

  • Peterborough: +4.3%
  • The East of England: +1.1%
  • UK: +1.7%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the East of England

  • East Cambridgeshire: +6.7%
  • Fenland: -4.1%
