Author Brings Magic to Local Preschool Children with Winter Festival Storytime

Local author and illustrator Ellie Sandall recently delighted pre-school children at Family Action’s Woodfield Park pre-school in Welland, with children from Birchtree Pre-school in Dogsthorpe also joining the special session.

This inspiring event was made possible through Family Action’s partnership with the National Literacy Trust in Peterborough. Thanks to Nene Park’s generosity, 200 free Winter Festival tickets were secured and distributed to local families, offering them a chance to explore the festival and its festive cheer.

Ellie Sandall introduced her enchanting new story, written exclusively for the Nene Park Winter Festival, and engaged the children with fun activities inspired by the story’s magical characters.

Becky Marrs, Manager of the National Literacy Trust in Peterborough, shared her excitement: "We love the sparkle of Ellie Sandall's story, and it was fabulous to join her in bringing magical creatures out of the park and into pre-schools. Sharing stories and enjoying little moments together as a family builds children's language and communication skills. We are delighted to partner with Family Action and Nene Park to offer local families a free and memorable festival experience."

Storytime

Children and staff alike were thrilled with the session. Teresa Duncombe, Woodfield Park Preschool Supervisor, commented: "Today was a lovely fusion of storytelling and artwork. Being able to join up with Birchtree Pre-school to share Ellie’s story was an added bonus. All of the children were so engaged in all aspects of Ellie’s story."

Young attendee Laine, aged 3, exclaimed, “This is the best day ever—I love the finger puppets!”

The families are eagerly anticipating their Winter Festival visit this month, made even more special by the story time experience.

For more information about Family Action’s preschools in Peterborough, contact Early Years Manager Karen Woodcock at [email protected]

To learn more about Family Action’s work in Peterborough and beyond, visit www.family-action.org.uk