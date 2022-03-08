Audi R8 sportscar driver left with ‘bruised ego’ after crashing while parking in Peterborough
The driver of an Audi R8 sportscar was left with a bruised ego after crashing while trying to park in Peterborough.
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 5:00 pm
The incident happened on Mayors Walk on Saturday evening.
BCH Road Policing Unit released pictures of the crash on Twitter, and said: “How not to park an Audi R8 was demonstrated on Saturday in Peterborough. ““Can’t park there mate” “No injuries, other than a bruised ego.”
Along with the Audi, there was damage to other parked cars, but police said no arrests were made.