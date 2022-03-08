Audi R8 sportscar driver left with ‘bruised ego’ after crashing while parking in Peterborough

The incident happened on Mayors Walk on Saturday evening.

BCH Road Policing Unit released pictures of the crash on Twitter, and said: “How not to park an Audi R8 was demonstrated on Saturday in Peterborough. ““Can’t park there mate” “No injuries, other than a bruised ego.”

Along with the Audi, there was damage to other parked cars, but police said no arrests were made.

The scene of the crash